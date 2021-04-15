Dying California woman IDs estranged husband as assailant

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County homicide investigators were searching Thursday for the estranged husband of a woman who was fatally stabbed in her home.

The woman, whose name was not released, was stabbed around 5 a.m. in a house in the city of Santa Clarita.

The woman made a “dying declaration” in which she identified the suspect as her estranged husband, James Mathew Dorsey, 41, of Washington state, sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall told reporters outside the residence.

Dorsey fled the scene in a white four-door Chevy Malibu sedan with the California license plate 7ALF904 and was considered armed and dangerous, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Three children in the house were not harmed.