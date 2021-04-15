Oceanside installs large rocks after homeless camp cleared

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California city has installed large rocks along a street to deter homeless people from returning to the site where a large encampment was cleared.

Oceanside city crews placed the rocks along South Oceanside Boulevard on Wednesday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The move came as the city began enforcing a new ordinance prohibiting camping on public property.

Twenty-eight people who had been living in tents along the street were taken to a motel and were provided rooms under a voucher program approved last week.

Nine tents remained at one end of the boulevard because there were not enough vouchers but the city was working on identifying more funding, the Union-Tribune reported.

Oceanside is among cities abiding by a legal ruling that laws against camping and sleeping in public cannot be enforced when there are no other places for people to sleep, the newspaper said.