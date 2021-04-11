California motorist found with 25 pounds of methamphetamine

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A motorist stopped for speeding in rural Northern California was arrested after 25 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs were found in his pickup truck, sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly after a deputy made the traffic stop Friday near Palermo, his K-9 partner alerted him to the possible presence of narcotics, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search uncovered 25 pounds (11.3 kg) of meth, more than 1.5 pounds (.68 kg) of heroin, a pound (.45 kg) of suspected fentanyl and 388 oxycodone pills that are believed to be counterfeit, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“This amount of fentanyl is extremely dangerous to the public and is enough to produce over 544,000 counterfeit pills,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Shawn Nowlin, 48, faces multiple drug charges. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Nowlin, of Chico, is being held on $1 million bail, the newspaper said.