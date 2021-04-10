California News Digest 1:30 pm

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in California. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Los Angeles bureau at 213-626-1200, losangeles@ap.org, or to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. Olga Rodriguez is on the San Francisco news desk. AP-California News Editor Frank Baker can be reached at 213-346-3134 or fsbaker@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

CALIFORNIA DEAD CHILDREN

LOS ANGELES — A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning, police said. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: Story developing.

SUPREME COURT-HOME-WORSHIP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-BACKGROUND CHECKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Intensive care nurse Meynard Villa was on the verge of losing his family’s $150,000 investment in his new senior care home because he couldn’t hire workers while grappling with a glitchy state system designed to automate criminal background checks. By Don Thompson. SENT: 940 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-FAMILY DETENTION

Migrant families will be held at hotels in the Phoenix area in response to a growing number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday, another step in the Biden administration’s rush to set up temporary space for them. By Elliott Spagat. SENT: 690 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES-POLICE PROTESTS

LOS ANGELES — Two reviews of the violence that surrounded last summer’s police brutality protests say the LAPD wasn’t prepared to react when peaceful demonstrations were marred by clashes, vandalism and looting. SENT: 450 words, photos.

Also:

FRESNO-TWO WOMEN KILLED — Two women were fatally shot inside an apartment complex and police say they may know the identity of the assailant.

FRESNO OFFICER-PROUD BOYS — A Fresno police officer who is a former member of the extremist Proud Boys group has been fired.

CALIFORNIA-HATE CRIME — A Northern California man was convicted of attacking a Black man with a knife in a racially-motivated crime last July, federal authorities said.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Anne Beatts, who died Wednesday at age 74, was a pioneering comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live.” Fellow SNL writers remember her as courageous, witty. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SPORTS:

BKN–WIZARDS-WARRIORS

SAN FRANCISCO — Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish performance — and a sore back — and scored six points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107 on Friday night. By Michael Wagaman. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN-ROCKETS-CLIPPERS

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Reggie Jackson added 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers used a dominating second quarter Friday night to defeat the Houston Rockets 126-109 and extend their winning streak to four games. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 690 words, photos.

HKN–SHARKS-AVALANCHE TRADE

The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. By STEPHEN WHYNO. SENT: 300 words, photos.

HKN–KINGS-SHARKS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Martin Jones made 32 saves to stymie Los Angeles again, Patrick Marleau scored his 566th career goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 5-2 on Friday night. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 575 words, photos.

HKN–AVALANCHE-DUCKS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jonas Johansson made 28 saves in his first career shutout, and Valeri Nichushkin scored in the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. SENT: 920 words, photos.

OLY–SWM-CHASING LEDECKY

MISSION, VIEJO, Calif. — If Katie Ledecky wasn’t setting world records and piling up Olympic medals, Leah Smith would be the top middle-to-long distance swimmer in the U.S. She’s been doggedly pursuing Ledecky’s relentlessly high standards for the last five years. By Beth Harris. SENT: 750 words, photos.

___

