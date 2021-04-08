Sunny
1 dead, 1 critical in shooting at South Lake Tahoe home

By AP News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Police at South Lake Tahoe are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police say officers found two men with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to a report of shots fired at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in a neighborhood on the town’s southwest side.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where one died. Police said the other one was stable but in critical condition.

Police said they’ve opened a homicide investigation. They haven’t released any other details but said there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Lake Tahoe police at 530-542-6100.

