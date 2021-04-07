Mostly sunny
73.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Son arrested after mother’s body found in LA-area trash bin

By AP News

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — The son of a 75-year-old woman found dead in a Los Angeles-area trash bin has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before.

Iniguez’s son, Christian Torres, was detained Monday as part of the investigation and later arrested, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. He could face a murder charge. It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 32-year-old has an attorney.

There is no known motive and the murder weapon has not been identified, sheriff’s officials said.

Torres is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 