Son arrested after mother’s body found in LA-area trash bin

By AP News

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a 66-year-old woman was discovered in a Los Angeles-area trash bin and her son was arrested in connection with her death, authorities said.

Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was found dead Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was not immediately clear how or where the woman died.

The relative who reported Iniguez missing late Sunday also said the woman’s car was stolen, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

The missing car was found the next morning.

Iniguez’s son, whom authorities have not identified, was detained as part of the investigation and later arrested in connection with his mother’s death.

