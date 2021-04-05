Mostly cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake gave the Los Angeles area a jolt before dawn Monday.

The 4:44 a.m. quake was centered in the Inglewood area east of Los Angeles International Airport, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

“Would have been felt by most people awake in LA,” veteran seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of small aftershocks followed.

“The aftershocks are normal,” Jones said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 