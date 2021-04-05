Transient held in fatal West Los Angeles vehicle assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A transient used a vehicle to assault two other transients, killing one, in the West Los Angeles area, authorities said.

One of the victims struck around 12:05 a.m. Sunday was dragged more than 200 yards (182.8 meters), causing fatal injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The other victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Los Angeles police spotted the suspect in his vehicle a few blocks away and took him into custody after a pursuit.

The department said all three of the men involved in the incident lived at a homeless encampment near the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus.

“Investigators learned the suspect and deceased victim were involved in a verbal argument prior to the incident. The suspect then got into his vehicle and deliberately used his vehicle to assault both victims, leaving one of them dead,” the statement said.

The 24-year-old suspect was taken to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station and booked for investigation of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.