Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a 27-year-old man accused of attacking a Visalia officer after an officer who arrived at the scene said the man charged toward him.

Family members called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report that Ivan Cuevas was trying to break into a home and that he was armed with a knife, the Visalia Times Delta reported.

“As soon as our first officer arrived on scene, he was confronted by this individual with a knife. He began charging toward the officer,” said Visalia Police Capt. Candido Alvarez. “The officer did his best to remove himself from the situation and talk to the male individual to get him to comply. However, (the suspect) refused to do so.”

Alvarez said the officer fired several shots.

Cuevas later died at a hospital.