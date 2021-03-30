California man charged in ‘body brokering’ kickback scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he took kickbacks to steer new patients to sober living homes in a scheme known as “body brokering,” authorities said.

Darius Moore, 27, of Santa Ana was arrested by the FBI and faces a federal charge of solicitation and receipt of payment for the alleged crime, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Moore had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Federal prosecutors allege that Moore receive more than $350,000 for providing new clients to four rehabilitation facilities in Orange County, which then billed health insurers.

Moore used a shell company to cover up the kickbacks through phony contracts for marketing services, authorities contend.

“Patient brokering has created a situation where substance abusers with no desire to stop using drugs are able to gain income from their insurance benefits by periodically participating in treatment programs,” according to an affidavit in the case.

Nobody from the homes has been criminally charged.