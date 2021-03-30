Man sentenced for hiding brother who shot and killed officer

A man who tried to help his brother escape to Mexico after he shot and killed a police officer has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 37, and several others were accused of helping Paulo Virgen Mendoza try to escape after the shooting. Conrado Virgen Mendoza was sentenced Tuesday to a 21-month term.

Cpl. Ronil Singh, an officer in the tiny town of Newman in California’s Central Valley, was shot and killed when he pulled over Paulo Virgen Mendoza early on Dec. 26, 2018, on suspicion of drunken driving.

A jury previously found Conrado Virgen Mendoza and another accomplice, Erik Quiroz Razo, 30, of conspiracy to help Paulo Virgen Mendoza flee to avoid prosecution for the murder and possessing false documents. They were accused of helping to conceal the truck that Paulo Virgen Mendoza was driving when he shot and killed Singh and ferrying him from place to place to avoid police. All three were in the United States illegally.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza pleaded guilty in November to fatally shooting the 33-year-old Singh during the traffic stop. Razo was previously sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.

Singh, who immigrated to the U.S. from Fiji to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer, left behind a wife and 5-month-old son.