California redwood fall kills parents of 5 children

By AP News

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — The mother and father of five children were killed when a huge redwood tree fell on their car as they drove along a highway on California’s scenic far north coast.

Jessica and Jake Woodruff were taking a drive along the coast to celebrate the woman’s 45th birthday when the tree fell, the news organization SFGate.com reported.

The accident occurred March 25 along a stretch of Highway 199 near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. The region east of seaside Crescent City is heavily forested with the towering trees.

A GoFundMe page set up to seek support said the Woodruffs, who lived in Yreka, California, are survived by five children.

“This was a shocking and unexpected event, and the tragedy of this accident makes it difficult to accept as real,” the page said. “These 5 children are now left without parents and are facing a lifetime of expenses.”

The page had raised more than $165,000 as of Tuesday.

It’s not known why the tree fell, California Highway Patrol Officer Brandy Gonzalez told SFGate.

