Woman dies after being run over by would-be robbers near LA

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman who confronted a group of would-be robbers was killed when she was run over by their car in Southern California, authorities said.

Samantha Mena ran outside when she heard a commotion and saw two men trying to hold up her boyfriend at gunpoint March 26 at her apartment complex in Lancaster, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

Mena chased the men to a waiting silver sedan and stood in front of the car, sheriff’s Detective Ray Lugo said. The driver hit the gas and struck Mena with the car, Lugo said.

She died at a hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Detectives described the robbery suspects and the getaway driver as men in their 20s.

Mena, the oldest of three siblings, grew up in the high desert city of Lancaster and worked as a manager of a Starbucks there, the Times reported. Her co-workers at the Starbucks were so distraught over her death that the coffee shop was closed Sunday, according to her father, Mauricio Mena.

His daughter “was the most beautiful girl,” he told the newspaper, “beautiful inside and outside.”