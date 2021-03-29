Prosecutors say California stabbing attack was seen on Zoom

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with fatally stabbing his mother and uncle in an attack that was witnessed by the woman’s coworkers on a Zoom call, prosecutors said Monday.

Deputies responding March 22 to reports of a stabbing discovered the man dead in the driveway of the home in Altadena, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. The woman was found dead inside the house.

The victims were later identified as Kenneth Preston, 69, and Carol Brown, 67

“This is a horrific case in which the mother’s work colleagues witnessed part of the attack while on a Zoom call and called the authorities,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. There were no additional details about the attack or what motivated it.

Deputies arrested Robert Anderson Cotton at the scene. The 32-year-old faces charges including two counts of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Investigators said the three all lived at the house in the suburban neighborhood about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.