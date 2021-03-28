2 police officers hurt in California crash with DUI suspect

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Two Southern California police officers were injured when a driver suspected of being high on drugs intentionally crashed head-on into their patrol vehicle after colliding with multiple cars in a McDonald’s drive-through lane, authorities said.

The officers were treated for unspecified injuries and released from a hospital following the collision March 24 in Riverside, the Press-Enterprise reported Saturday.

After hitting cars at the fast food restaurant, the woman drove south on Van Buren Boulevard, as the officers were driving north.

“The female driver intentionally crossed over into the officers’ lanes of traffic and drove straight at them. They were unable to avoid the suspect car and she collided head-on with their patrol vehicle, disabling both. The officers were able to take the female suspect driver into custody,” Riverside police said on Facebook.

The driver, identified only as a 36-year-old Riverside resident, could face charges including assault and DUI, police said.

Following her arrest, the suspect was taken to a hospital, where she was “belligerent and combative” and assaulted an officer, according to police.

No one in the other vehicles that the woman’s car hit were hurt.