Shot California deputy in critical condition after surgery

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Tuesday was in critical condition following surgery, authorities said.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was shot in the arm by a gunman who was later arrested in Hesperia, said San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.

The department updated the deputy’s condition late Tuesday. There was no new information Wednesday.

The deputy initially responded to reports of an “unwanted subject” at a storage facility. The man left the area and the deputy found his car at the nearby parking lot of a shopping center, where the shooting occurred, according to Bachman.

The deputy was airlifted to a hospital.

When responding deputies located the suspect’s car a few miles away, the man got out and began firing at them, Bachman said.

The deputies fired back and the suspect was shot, she said. He was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The suspect has not been identified.