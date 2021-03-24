Sunny
Sacramento shooting wounds police officer and suspect

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento police officer and a suspect were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday, authorities said.

The officer was listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspect was detained through negotiations and de-escalation techniques and was in stable condition at a hospital, the department said.

The department said the incident occurred on Tangerine Avenue in south Sacramento when officers investigating a report of shots fired contacted the armed suspect.

The department posted a photo of a handgun it said was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the officer and suspect were not immediately released.

