California’s early spring weather turns windy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters warned of blustery winds in many parts of California on Tuesday.

High wind warnings were issued for the central Sierra Nevada and wind advisories were to go into effect in the northern Sierra, much of the Central Valley, the central coast south through Los Angeles and eastward across the mountains and deserts.

Light precipitation lingered in the Sierra after snow showers moved through late Monday. Mammoth Mountain reported 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of new snow overnight.

The conditions developed as a strong upper level disturbance dropped down from the Pacific Northwest into eastern central California and Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

Southern California forecasters said a moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event would develop Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon, with strongest gusts across the Los Angeles County mountains and wind-prone valley passes and canyons.