Man detained after 2 fatally stabbed at home near LA

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities detained a person of interest after two people were stabbed to death Monday at a home near Los Angeles, officials said.

Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing discovered a man in his 60s dead in the driveway of the residence in Altadena, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. A woman in her 60s was found dead inside the house, ABC 7 reported.

As deputies were investigating, a man drove up in the victims’ car and said he lived at the home, the news station reported. The man was detained.

“We’re not calling him a suspect at this point,” said Lt. Barry Hall with the sheriff’s homicide bureau. “We’re calling him a person of interest.”

The man’s relationship to the victims was not immediately clear.

Officials said they do not believe there’s any threat to others in the neighborhood about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.