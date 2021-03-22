Man charged with wielding chainsaw at North Carolina motels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A white man arrested after police say he menaced Black guests with a chainsaw at a North Carolina hotel over the weekend was arrested in Cailfornia last year on charges of carrying a loaded gun on the beach.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Vanderburg was arrested Sunday morning by Raleigh police on nine charges, including going armed to the terror of the people, kidnapping and assault.

WRAL-TV reports Vanderburg is accused of waving a chainsaw at three people at a Red Roof Inn, a Super 8 and a Claremont Inn on South Saunders Street in Raleigh. Chainsaw marks were left on at least one of the guest rooms.

Police in nearby Garner say Vanderburg also rammed his vehicle into a home-improvement store Saturday night and stole another chainsaw.

In July 2020, WRAL reports Vanderburg was arrested in Santa Monica, California, for carrying a loaded gun on a beach. Witnesses to that incident told police Vanderburg said he was upset with liberals and Black Lives Matter protests.

After his California arrest, Vanderburg was released on a $30,000 bond, but then put on a psychiatric hold. He never showed up in court, according to WRAL’s report.