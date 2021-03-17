California AG challenges housing plans in wildfire areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is challenging some of the state’s largest suburban development projects as local officials weigh the risk of increasingly devastating wildfires against the state’s dire need for more housing. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday backed lawsuits opposing San Diego County’s approval of environmental reviews for two projects in a very high wildfire hazard zone southeast of San Diego. Last month Becerra backed Northern California court challenges for similar reasons. A wildfire mitigation expert said it’s past time for the state’s top law enforcement official to step in, while the building association president said Becerra is overstepping.

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press