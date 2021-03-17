Disneyland will reopen in California on April 30

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As infections have fallen, California issued new rules for amusement parks to reopen in April in counties where virus transmission has dropped from widespread to substantial levels. This has already occurred in Orange County, where Disneyland is located.