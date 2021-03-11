Cold March storm brings more rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Intermittent snow and rain fell in Southern California on Thursday while the northern half of the state shivered in cold behind the Pacific storm system.

Winter storm warnings continued in mountains stretching from northwest of Los Angeles to east of San Diego, and a flash flood watch was posted in Orange County where a surge of runoff Wednesday damaged a canyon community.

Mud flowed through a half-dozen homes and vehicles were swept along in tangles of debris when rain hit slopes above Silverado Canyon that were stripped bare by a wildfire. The Orange County Fire Authority said several people had to be assisted to get out of their homes but no one was hurt.

For skiers and snowboarders, the late-winter storm renewed the season on slopes east of Los Angeles.

Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains reported snow accumulations from the storm ranged from 13 inches to 18 inches (33-45.7 centimeters), with more falling.

Snowfall was expected to continue into Friday as the cold low pressure system moved through Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories were in effect during the morning in parts of northwestern California, with lingering showers across the region.

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press