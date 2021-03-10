Light rain
Suspects identified in youth attack on man in Newport Beach

By AP News

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Youths suspected of being involved in an attack on a man on a Newport Beach street have been identified, authorities said.

The assault occurred Saturday night on Balboa Peninsula and was recorded on video that has been widely seen.

Officers responded to a report of a fight and found the man with serious injuries but the youths were gone.

The video showed a group surround the man in a crosswalk. A bystander came to his aid but someone kicked the man in the face and he fell to the ground, KTLA reported.

A police statement Tuesday said all parties were identified but no further information would be released because the incident involved juveniles.

