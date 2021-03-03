Cloudy
56.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

LA police chief out of hospital after not feeling well

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was released from the hospital after undergoing testing and observation, the Police Department announced Tuesday.

Moore “was not feeling well and transported himself to the University of Southern California Medical Center” on Monday, the department said in a statement.

“To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further,” the statement said.

The department tweeted around 5 p.m. Tuesday that Moore had been released. There were no further details.

“My thanks and appreciation to the outstanding medical staff at USCMC. Truly dedicated and caring professionals,” Moore said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 