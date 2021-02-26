Man arrested after arsenal seized at Sacramento-area home

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (AP) — More than 100 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized Thursday in the Sacramento-area home of a man who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, authorities said.

Bradley Bodai, 38, of Carmichael called 911 around 2 a.m. and claimed people who were supposed to be fixing a gas line in his home were eating his food, and “the dispatcher could hear a gunshot in the background,” Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said.

The man told the dispatcher he had shot one of the people, Grassmann said.

When deputies arrived, Bodai came out of the home and was taken peacefully into custody, and nobody else was found in the home, authorities said.

However, a search of the house turned up pallets of ammunition and an arsenal of weapons, including what appeared to be assault-style rifles.

“It was stunning to see the array of weaponry in this house,” Grassmann said.

It was unclear how many weapons Bodai legally owned, he said.

What appeared to be three sticks of dynamite with a timer were found in a safe, although they turned out to be replicas, Grassmann said.

Before that determination was made, a bomb disposal team was called in and authorities began evacuating homes containing an estimated 1,800 residents within a half-mile radius of Bodai’s house, Grassmann said.

Bodai was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.

“I certainly never thought he would stockpile an arsenal like this,” a neighbor, Dennis Litwin, told KCRA-TV. “I never had any idea.”