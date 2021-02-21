Clear
Firefighter and paramedic shot in drive-by during call

By AP News

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A drive-by shooting wounded a firefighter and a paramedic who were responding to a call late Saturday in the Bay Area.

The firefighter and paramedic were on scene in Antioch when the shooting happened, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on Twitter. The pair were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were said to be stable.

The firefighter was shot in the foot and the medic was shot in the leg, Con Fire Capt. Joe Ottolini told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The paramedic is an employee with American Medical Response ambulance Alliance, the fire protection district said.

Antioch police were investigating the shooting.

