Dodger Stadium vaccination opportunities lost in mix-up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointment opportunities went unused at the Dodger Stadium mass inoculation site on Tuesday because of apparent confusion over whether people could receive first shots there.

Los Angeles County health officials had announced last week that because of short supplies of the vaccine people could only receive second shots at county-run inoculation sites starting Feb. 9.

Dodger Stadium is among vaccination sites operated by the city of Los Angeles, which is not limiting appointments to second shots only.

David Ortiz, a spokesman for the city Fire Department, which is administering the sites, told KNX news radio that he believed media reports played a role in the confusion.

“In fact they were standing in front of Dodger Stadium saying that second doses were only going to be available at county sites, which is true, but Dodger Stadium is not a county site. It’s a city-run site,” Ortiz said.

About 4,800 doses that were intended for use Tuesday were to be made available Wednesday.

KNX reported that the stadium vaccination site was very busy Wednesday morning.