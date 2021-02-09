Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man’s remains found 3 years after major California flood

By AP News

COULTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a man who went missing during a flood three years ago has been found in Northern California, authorities said Monday.

John Honesto, 67, disappeared after driving his truck down State Route 132 near Coulterville during a major storm on March 22, 2018.

The highway was washed out and when Mariposa County sheriff’s deputies found his truck in a culvert the next day, Honesto wasn’t in it.

Sheriff’s officials said hikers in the area of Piney Creek found a body in mud on Jan. 31. Deputies recovered the remains and transported them to the coroner’s office.

Honesto was identified using dental records, a sheriff’s statement said.

“Mr. Honesto has been returned to his family; we are thankful they are finally able to have closure,” the statement said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 