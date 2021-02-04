Sac State plays UC San Diego

Sacramento State (6-5) vs. UC San Diego (3-5)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and UC San Diego look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of ugly road losses in their last game. UC San Diego lost 71-59 to UC Riverside on Sunday, while Sacramento State fell 94-79 at Eastern Washington on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Sacramento State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ethan Esposito, Bryce Fowler, Christian Terrell, William FitzPatrick and Brandon Davis have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 104 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Esposito has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tritons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. UC San Diego has 51 assists on 82 field goals (62.2 percent) over its past three contests while Sacramento State has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

