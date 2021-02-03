Partly sunny
Pyrotechnics explosion injures 4 in Southern California

By AP News

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Four people suffered extensive injuries Tuesday when commercial pyrotechnics exploded in Southern California and sparked a brush fire in an industrial park, authorities said.

Two of the victims were taken to burn wards to treat their injuries from the explosion in Valencia, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The pyrotechnics are also known as “gerbs” and are used to make a fountain or fireworks effect in concerts, movies or TV shows, Detective Sgt. Jeff Moore told The Associated Press.

“Apparently they were diluting several of them in some acetone when the accident occurred,” Moore said.

The name of the company that owned the pyrotechnics has not been released.

