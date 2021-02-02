1 killed, 1 hurt in homeless camp shooting near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a homeless encampment just north of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the Avenue 60 onramp to the Arroyo Seco Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles police Detective Larry Burcher. One victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, died at the scene. The second was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Both men appeared to be homeless, Burcher said.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that LA police recently issued a “community alert” following a spate of shootings in the Highland Park neighborhood, not far from the homeless encampment where the two men were shot.

Burcher said there was no current indication that Monday’s killing was connected to these recent shootings.

On Jan. 25, a father and daughter were shot inside their car. The daughter survived, but her 64-year-old father was killed. Police say they’ve identified no motive for the shooting.