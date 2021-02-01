Mostly sunny
Domestic incident erupts in gunfight with San Diego deputies

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A domestic incident investigation by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies on the Barona Indian Reservation erupted into a gunbattle that left a woman wounded, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a location on the reservation Sunday night and were speaking with the woman when her boyfriend emerged and started shooting, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

A sergeant and four deputies fired back and after a short standoff Gianni Oliver, 23, surrendered and was arrested, the department said. Oliver was not shot but was treated at a hospital for a minor injury.

The woman was treated for her wound and was released from a hospital. Detectives were investigating how she was shot.

No deputies were hit.

Online jail information showed Oliver was being held without bail on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

