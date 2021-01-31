Cloudy
Groves leads E. Washington past Sacramento St. 68-60

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.

Tyler Robertson had 13 points for Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Brandon Davis had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

