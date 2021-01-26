Snow possible on Vegas Strip; several feet forecast at Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Most of Nevada is bracing for another series of powerful winter storms that could bring rare snowfall to the Las Vegas Strip late Monday or early Tuesday and several feet to the mountains above Lake Tahoe with winds up to 60 mph (96 kph) by Thursday.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell Monday in the Reno-Sparks area, where up to 10 inches (25 cm) is possible and up to 20 inches (50 cm) in the Sierra foothills above elevations of 5,000 feet (1,828 meters) on the edge of town by Thursday.

Three to 6 feet (91 cm to 1.8 meters) of snow is forecast in the Sierra above elevations of 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) in the Sierra.

“A second winter storm is shaping up as a blockbuster event for the Sierra with wind and heavy snow impacts for western Nevada Tuesday night through Thursday,” the National Weather Service in Reno said Monday. “Travel will be difficult to impossible.”

“An active and moist onshore flow is forecast to continue through the weekend with another winter storm possible for the start of next week,” the service said.

Rain and up to 1 inch of snow (2.5 cm) is forecast on the Las Vegas Strip and neighboring Henderson, with up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) in suburban Summerlin, Pahrump, southern Clark and southern Nye County.

Up to 8 inches (20 cm) is expected in the upper elevations at nearby Red Rock Canyon and up to 20 inches (50 cm) in the Spring Mountains, where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The next burst of snow “looks on track Wednesday morning,” falling at rates as fast as 2 inches (5 cm) per hour, the service said Monday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect at Lake Tahoe from 4 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday. A winter storm warning has been issued from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Friday.

In Reno, a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press