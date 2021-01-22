Cloudy
Storms heading toward dry California in big weather change

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multiple storms were heading toward California on Friday in a major change toward real winter weather after weeks of scattershot precipitation that has done little to ease drought.

Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures were forecast through the weekend, raising some concern for mountain travel, but the initial systems were not expected to be very wet, the National Weather Service said.

At midweek, however, the state could be impacted by an atmospheric river that would deliver significant rain and snow, forecasters said.

More than 95% of California continues to experience drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported in its weekly update Thursday.

In Southern California, January has had many days of summerlike temperatures.

