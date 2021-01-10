Sunny
California boy charged with stabbing death of his father

By AP News

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A California boy was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father to death inside a home.

The boy is a minor and was not identified following his arrest in Brentwood Saturday, the East Bay Times reports.

Police were called to a residence at 9:43 a.m. and found a 37-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s son fled the scene after the stabbing but was located and taken into custody about a block away, police said.

Officers recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing, police said.

