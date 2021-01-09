Partly sunny
Body found in rural Arizona ID-ed as missing L.A.-area man

By AP News

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) —

A northern Arizona sheriff’s office says human remains found in a dry creekbed near Interstate 17 on New Year’s Day are those of a missing California man.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the county medical examiner identified the remains as those of 31-year-old Shane Rollman. His car had been found abandoned about two miles away at a highway rest area on Sept. 23. An extensive search of the area at the time found no sign of Rollman.

The West Covina, California, police department had issued a missing persons bulletin 10 days before his car was found by state troopers. Neither the sheriff’s office nor West Covina Police immediately responded to requests to confirm Rollman was a resident of the city. But public records show a West Covina residence for him and an FBI missing persons bulletin said he has lived in that city.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the cause and manner of Rollman’s death has not yet been determined.

