Coyotes begin season at home against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes open the season at home against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes were called for 218 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose finished 11-11-1 in division action and 12-19-3 on the road a season ago. The Sharks scored 180 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press