Los Angeles hosts Minnesota in season opener

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings start the season at home against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Los Angeles finished 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Kings allowed 2.8 goals on 29.5 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Wild were called for 247 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press