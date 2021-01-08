Mostly clear
Ryuny leads San Francisco over Portland 88-64

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny registered 16 points as San Francisco easily beat Portland 88-64 on Thursday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 19 points for San Francisco (8-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Damari Milstead added 10 points.

San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Dons had a season-high 10 blocks.

Portland scored 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Isiah Dasher had 17 points for the Pilots (6-4, 0-1). Ahmed Ali added 13 points. Eddie Davis had 10 points.

