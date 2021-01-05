Sunny
Fatal wreck found in vegetation along Ventura County highway

By AP News

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was found dead in a wrecked pickup truck hidden by brush along a Southern California highway.

The driver of a big rig sitting high up was able to spot the crash Monday morning along the U.S. 101 freeway in Newbury Park and alert authorities, the Ventura County Star reported.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers. The man was identified as a 53-year-old Ventura resident.

Investigators were trying to determine when between Sunday night and Monday morning the wreck occurred.

“There’s a lot of tall brush in this location,” Ayers said. “It’s unclear exactly when the crash happened.”

