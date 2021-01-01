Clear
Stolen car driven by parolee kills 2 women in San Francisco

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A stolen car struck and killed two women in the South of Market neighborhood on Thursday, and the driver, a paroled robber, was arrested after running away, police said.

The car, which had been reported stolen at about 4 p.m., struck a car and then two women, one of whom died at the scene, police said.

The other woman died at a hospital.

One woman was believed to be about 70 years old and the other was in her 20s or 30s, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.

The suspect, a 45-year-old San Francisco resident, left the car after the accident and fled into a nearby commercial building where he was arrested within minutes, police said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

