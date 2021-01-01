Partly cloudy
Bouyea leads San Francisco over San Diego 70-62

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea tied his career high with 24 points as San Francisco beat San Diego 70-62 on Thursday.

The game marked the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Kunen and Dzmitry Ryuny combined for 17 pointws and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (7-4).

Josh Parrish had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (1-4). Joey Calcaterra added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

