Colorado, USC meet in conference play

Colorado (6-2, 1-1) vs. Southern California (5-1, 0-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California plays host to Colorado in a Pac-12 matchup. Southern California beat Santa Clara by 23 points at home on Tuesday, while Colorado fell 88-74 at Arizona on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Southern California’s Evan Mobley has averaged 17.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks while Isaiah Mobley has put up 10 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Buffaloes, McKinley Wright IV has averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Jeriah Horne has put up 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has had his hand in 41 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Southern California has 40 assists on 85 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Colorado has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 35.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 33.4 percent.

