Officer wounded, suspect killed in San Bernardino shooting

By AP News

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino police officer was wounded in a gun battle Tuesday that killed a murder suspect, authorities said.

Officers and detectives had gone to the neighboring city of Highland at around 3:30 p.m. to arrest a man who was suspected of killing someone earlier this year in San Bernardino, Police Chief Eric McBride said, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

The man opened fire on officers, who fired back, McBride said.

The man died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

An officer received a non-life threatening injury, the chief said.

However, other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

