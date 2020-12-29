California inmate slain on Christmas; cellmate is suspected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old inmate at a Northern California prison was found fatally stabbed on Christmas Day and his cellmate is the suspect, corrections officials said Monday.

Braydon Lesseos was found stabbed multiple times in his cell at high-security California State Prison, Sacramento, and was pronounced dead about 35 minutes later.

Officials found an inmate-manufactured weapon and moved his cellmate, Jordan Greendahl, 26, to an isolation cell during the investigation.

Lesseos was serving an 11-year sentence from Yolo County for assault with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Greendahl is serving an eight-year sentence from Sacramento County for arson and vehicle theft at the prison, which houses about 2,230 inmates east of Sacramento.