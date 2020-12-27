Mostly cloudy
Earthquake rattles parts of Northern California

By AP News

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was reported at 6:44 a.m. about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) from Chico, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The quake was felt 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Paradise, a town in the Sierra Nevada foothills that has been ravaged by wildfires in recent years, as well as in the state capital Sacramento, reported KNTV.

No earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have been centered nearby in the last 10 days, the LA Times reported. About 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.

