Mensah carries San Diego St. past Saint Mary’s 74-49

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Mensah recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site because of coronavirus restrictions.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels’ 20 points in the first half marked a season low. shooting just 7-for-28.

Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.

